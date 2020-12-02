Lois Fackelman, 92
Lois Lorraine Fackelman, 92, of Pierre, S,D,, died on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Funeral Service is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with a visitation for one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required for attendance. Burial will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The funeral service will be live-streamed at the top of Lois’s obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Lois Lorraine Hauge was born in rural Stanley County, S.D. on February 1st, 1928 to Herman and Sarah Josephine (Madison) Hauge. She grew up in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area as well as in Illinois. She attended school in Stanley County and in Compton, Ill. She graduated from Stanley County High School.
Lois married Marvin Fackelman on December 19th, 1948 in the living room of Marvin’s parents’ home in Fort Pierre. Together they welcomed their daughter Carla.
Lois worked as a telephone operator, bookkeeper and spent time as a secretary in the Attorney General’s office as well as being a devoted mother, grandmother and housewife. She enjoyed spending time with her family, making crafts and decorating. Lois was a member of Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by be her daughter Carla (David) Madden of Pierre; grandchildren Jennifer (Roger) Hill, Rachelle (Mike) Holsten, and Katey McGruder; step-grandchildren Todd and Mollee Madden and Nicole (Mic) Stulken; great-grandchildren: Makenzi, Rylee and Kamdyn Hill; Macy, Flint and Nellie Holsten; Tayvian, Alyrrah and Teryek Goodface; Teagan and Jayden Madden; and Avery, Payton and Landen Stulken.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; her parents Sarah Josephine and Herman Hauge; brother James Hague; sisters Lucille Dunwoody, Angeline Putman, Verna Aughenbaugh, and Viola Bradley, her parents-in-law Floyd and Pauline Fackelman, sister- and brother-in-law Edith and Robert Clair; step father Andy Hoffman and a great-grandson Tiernyn Goodface.
