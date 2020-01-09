Lois Loraine Sharp, 71
Lois Loraine Sharp was born July 24, 1948, to Marion and Ardis Gust on the farm in Crofton, Nebraska. Lois died on Friday January 3, 2020, at Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell, SD. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm, Saturday, January 11, 2019, at Feigum Funeral Home with visitation and fellowship an hour prior from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
She attended Aten Elementary School in Crofton, Nebraska, and graduated from Yankton High School in 1965. She then attended Mount Marty College where she graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry. She was employed as a Chemist for the South Dakota State Health Lab. Lois worked as a bookkeeper at Sutley’s Food Store in Fort Pierre, SD. Lois and Don were co-owners of Sutley’s Food Stores, in Pierre & Fort Pierre where they dedicated their lives until Don Sharp’s death in 2003. Lois then took over the family business with a co-owner until it was sold in 2014. Lois was retired at the time of her death.
Lois was loved and admired by her friends, family, employees and colleagues. Lois was a strong woman, a lifelong confidant that you could trust. She’s the last of a dying breed. When someone needed help they could always count on Lois when they couldn’t do things for themselves. She was always helpful when you needed solid advice.
Survivors include her only daughter Nicole Hein, Pierre, SD, two grandsons: Brandon & Julien, her mother Ardis Gust, two brothers: Gordon (Wenda) Gust, Las Vegas, Nevada and Chuck (Barbara) Gust, Omaha, Nebraska, a host of nieces and nephews, her friend and caretaker Lori Bazuaye and her family, Malcolm, Johnny, Amelia, her beloved dog, Aurora and many, many friends.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
