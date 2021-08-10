Lois Marie (Marso) Schmidt
Lois Schmidt died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in Pierre. Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com on Lois' obituary page.
Lois Marie (Marso) Schmidt was born August 25, 1927, to Vernard A. and Helen B. Marso in Harrold SD. Due to the pressures of the depression the family moved to Pierre in 1939. Lois’ strong work ethic began in Junior High and High School when she cleaned houses and worked as a babysitter.
It was during World War II when Lois began her decades of volunteer work. Watching countless friends and family members go off to war, Lois felt a need to do her part. In 1943 Lois began a seventy-eight-year career in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). Beginning with aircraft identification to ultimately ending with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Lois’ career in CAP culminated with being awarded the Civil Air Patrol’s Congressional Gold Medal. Lois’ volunteer work included Red Cross, Telephone Reassurance, Hospice Thrift Store, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, St. Mary’s and State Library reader for the visually impaired. East Pierre Women’s Club was a group Lois truly enjoyed, whether it was tending to the garden on the corner of Pierre St and Prospect above the viaduct to moving the bell tower from the Oahe Chapel to the very same garden on the corner of Pierre St and Prospect above the viaduct. Being an avid reader Lois took that talent to Golden Living Center where she read to the residents for over twenty-one years. In May of 1990 BankWest was kind enough to award Lois Volunteer of the Month. The Mother of God Monastery awarded Lois the Oblate Novice of St. Benedict in 1974.
Lois’ employment achievements were almost as vast as her volunteer success. First working as a telephone operator after graduating from Pierre High School in 1945 to working for both her father Vernard and her brother Bob in the bar business. It’s time to bring RO into the picture. In 1947 Lois married Robert Oscar Schmidt. Lois took care of the books for RO’s Construction business. The entrepreneurial spirit hit Lois in 1977 when she purchased her first rental property and again in 1996 when she started ‘The Treasure Chest’ card shop. She continued her properties to the very end, finally selling the Apartment House to the third generation Marso/Schmidt.
If you wanted to make Lois stop in her tracks and beam up a smile just mention family! Thankful to share her life are Vernard ‘Skip’, Jeanne (Verne) Olson, Jim (Becky), Bill (Deb), Richard, Mike (Mary), Terri (Mark) Undeberg, Sandy (Robert) Schmidt. Brother Fred (Anita) Marso, Sister-in-Law Jackie Marso. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert (RO), sons Skip and Dick, 2 grandchildren: Jody and Christopher, brother Robert ‘Bob’ Marso, sister Vivian Marso, brother Donny Marso, son-in-laws Patrick Richards and Robert Anderson.
It is a difficult time when a family loses their Matriarch. The Schmidt family would like to express their deepest appreciation to St. Mary’s Hospice through this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice.
Lois wishes you all God’s Peace.
