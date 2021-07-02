Lola Mae Anderson
Lola Mae Anderson, 80, of Fort Pierre, SD, formerly of Murdo, SD, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Sioux Falls, SD surrounded by family. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo, S.D. Burial will follow in Kennebec, SD. The memorial service will be available for viewing at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found at the top of Lola's obituary.
Lola Mae (Stout) Anderson was born on September 7, 1940, in rural Winamac, Indiana, to Wilbur “Dale” and Emma (Stottler) Stout. She grew up in Northern Indiana on the family farm, where she enjoyed gardening, sewing and learning to drive in her dad’s Studebaker. She attended Medaryville High School and graduated in 1959. Shortly after graduating, she met the love of her life, Orville. They were married on April 18, 1960 in Kennebec, SD. A love story lasting over 60 years. Orville and Lola made their home in Murdo where they raised their family. Lola was the bookkeeper and friendly face of Anderson Gas and Appliance and Anderson Heating and Cooling business for many years, taking care of the Murdo community. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo and an active member of the LWML.
Lola was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always put others’ needs over her own. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. She was easy to talk to and her smile drew people to her. New friends quickly turned into dear friends.
She is survived by her son Douglas (Jennifer) Anderson of Pierre, daughters Diane (Cullan) Deis of Fort Pierre and Dee (Rye) Anderson-Randa of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Nathanael, Paige, Elaine, Daniall, Amanda (Connor), Christina (TR), Morgan (TJ) and Charlei; six great-grandchildren Aubrie, Brianna, Roan, Wrangler, Treytan and Holtyn; one Sister Elverta Moore; five sisters in law Gertrude Stout, Lucille Crouch, Nila Christianson, Laura Reuer and Virginia Slifko and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Alice Anderson, her only brother Kedrick Stout, two sisters Leoria Miller and Ruth Oliver, ten siblings in law Gladys, Mildred, Andy, Inger, Mabel, Opal, Gertrude, Gene, Lenora and Leo and most recently, her loving husband, Orville in February 2021.
