Lonnie Ray McKittrick, age 56, passed away peacefully in Rapid City on March 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many.
Lonnie was born in Webster, SD, to Roger and Luetta (Gooding) McKittrick on August 28, 1964. He graduated from Groton High School in 1982. Lonnie’s passion for athletics began on the baseball fields of the Schliebe League and quickly expanded to the football fields, basketball courts, and tracks of the North East Conference, where he earned All-Conference and All-State Awards. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD, on a football scholarship and was a 4-year starter on the defensive line for the Wolves.
After college, Lonnie embarked on a career in insurance. He worked directly for Blue Cross Blue Shield of SD in Aberdeen and in Pierre. In 1999, Lonnie went to work for Fischer Rounds and Associates as a health agent. He excelled in his career because of his hard work, determination, time spent on the roads of SD, and a true love of talking to people. Lonnie acted as a General Wholesaler to agents across the state and received numerous awards from Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for sales. At the time of his death, he was the Vice-President of Fischer Rounds and Associates.
Lonnie was a member of the Pierre Exchange Club, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, National Association of Health Underwriters, Life Underwriter Training Council and Arrowhead Country Club. Over the years he served on several committees for the SD Division of Insurance.
Lonnie was someone who lit up a room, loved to tell a story or joke, and made people smile. He had countless friends who knew they could count on him in times of need or just for fun. His spirit and easy-going nature were infectious. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, clients, agents and co-workers. In his spare time, he played and watched sports, traveled, and rearranged the refrigerator. His family believes he is currently teaching his twin grandsons to play catch in heaven.
He is survived by his wife, soulmate and partner in crime, Kristin McKittrick, sons Austin (Dom), Parker (Maddy), stepson Nick Evans, his mother Luetta, his father Roger, brothers Randy (Lisa), Rory (Sue Stone), and Wade (Cindy), sister-in-law Tricia (Rob) Egan, brother-in-law Steve (Crystal) VanderKolb, and nieces and nephews Brandi, Megan, Deres, Chase, Connor, Kayla, Hayden, Morgan, Sunny, and Arthur, and best friend Brad Krueger.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Glen and Mildred (Sigdestad) McKittrick, maternal grandparents William Harold and Geraldine (Smith) Gooding, twin grandsons Charles and James McKittrick, and stepmother Dorothy McKittrick.
Funeral service will be at 11am on April 2nd at Crossroads Wesleyan Church. The family welcomes friends to attend an open house celebration of life at Arrowhead Country Club on April 2nd from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The family has established a memorial in his name at Club for Boys in Rapid City.
