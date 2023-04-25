Loren Anderson
Loren Dean Anderson, born 7/4/34 to John Edwin and Stella Nelson Anderson, received the reward of eternal life on April 22, 2023.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Burial of ashes will be at Bluff View Cemetery with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Clay CO. Post #3061. Our request is that any memorials be directed to a charity of your choosing.
Born and raised in Carthage, SD, Loren enjoyed his youth. He was a member of the Carthage HS Band and was asked to join the 147th Army Band while still in High School. He was honored to be chosen to attend Boys State, and enjoyed building boats and rafts for creek cruising with his friend, Johnny. He also worked at his uncle’s gas station and another uncle’s grocery store. Thus began his unquenchable joy of working. He went on to build two cabin cruisers and a pick up pop-up camper, and always remodeling wherever he lived.
Loren served his country, enlisting in the US Air Force in the field of nuclear electronics, stationed at Rapid Air Force Base and Sandia Base, Albuquerque, NM. Following his tour of duty, Loren went on to receive a BA from Dakota State and his MBA in Business from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, where he received the DW Beatty Award of which he was very proud. Loren taught Business classes in Jefferson before joining the teaching staff at Yankton College in 1963. He left Yankton College to teach two years in Fergus Falls, MN, but returned to Yankton College for the remainder of his college teaching career. He retired from Yankton College in 1984 to find out the next day that the College would be closing.
While at Yankton College, Loren opened and brokered Anderson Realty in Yankton until 2006. In 1983 he ran for the SD State House of Representative and served in that capacity until 1990. During that time, he was also brokering an office in Huron, SD, teaching Business Classes in Santee, NE, and teaching real estate courses throughout South Dakota to the people that wanted to become realtors, realtors that wanted continuing education and to auctioneers. Loren was elected by his peers as South Dakota Realtor of the year in 2003.
Loren and his wife sold Anderson Realty in 2006, worked for one year for the new owner/broker and then retired for good in 2007. Loren continued teaching real estate courses, joined the Boards of the Yankton Senior Center and Yankton College.
Woodworking came as a natural gift to Loren. Never a plan to be seen, he built an entire kitchen for his in-laws in Arizona, a beautiful cross sawn oak hutch for Cleo, numerous pieces of furniture, and his own burial urn. There wasn’t a home he lived in that he didn’t improve upon.
Despite being physically impaired by Parkinson’s and facing the mental challenges of Alzheimer’s, Loren retained his general personality, expressing his thanks and appreciation to all those who helped him travel his final journey.
Loren is survived by his wife, Cleo Mount Anderson, step children, Wade Mount (Jackie) and Beth Bottolfson (Mark), grandchildren: Samantha Mount, Sidney (Jeff) Anglin, Stacy (Kyle) Hubert, Megan (Mitchell) Voss, and Blaine (Trina) Bottolfson; great-grandchildren: Hailee Jane Trometer, Willow Mae Anglin, Hudson Wade Anglin, Anna Beth Hubert, Logan Riley Hubert, Blake Kyle Hubert, and Rylee Ann Voss. Loren has been preceded in death by his first wife, Celesta Windedahl, his son, Scott Dean, brothers, Verlie and Elmer, sisters, Gladys and Edna, and two beloved nephews, Linden Anderson and Jim Garnes.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
