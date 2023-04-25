Loren Anderson

Loren Dean Anderson, born 7/4/34 to John Edwin and Stella Nelson Anderson, received the reward of eternal life on April 22, 2023.

Service information

Jul 6
Service
Thursday, July 6, 2023
1:00PM
Kober Funeral Home - Vermillion
402 East Main Street
Vermillion, SD 57069
