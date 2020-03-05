Loren Carl Wohlwend Jr, 66, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Avantara.
Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, March 13th at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service/Time of Sharing beginning at 6:00pm. Funeral services will be at 10:30am on Saturday, March 14th, at New Life Assembly of God Church in Pierre. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt, SD. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Loren was born on April 2, 1953, to Loren and Ernastina (Haase) Wohlwend, in Watertown, SD. He grew up on the family farm near Harrold, SD, and graduated with the class of 1972. He furthered his education at Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND.
Loren worked at the Homestake Mine in Lead, SD, before moving to Pierre and working as a custodian for 16 years at T. F. Riggs High School. He married his wife Joanne on December 11th, 1982, and they were married for 37 years. They enjoyed traveling to many different places together such as Hawaii, Colorado, and Jackson Hole. Loren came from a big family and absolutely loved every moment he spent with them. In the free time he had, he spent his time camping, canning, cooking and gardening.
Despite his disability and struggles, Loren was a selfless man who put others before himself, and always had a smile on his face. He could be anybody’s friend and was happy to make someone’s day better with one of his jokes and was a big comfort to anyone going through a tough time. He was such a blessing to anyone that knew him.
Glad to have been in his life are: his wife Joanne Wohlwend (Taylor) of Pierre, his siblings: Grace (Aaron) Stadel of Redfield, SD, Rebecca (Tom) Watson of Aberdeen, SD, Rachel Bobby and her special friend Dave Mann both of Pierre, Ramona (Gary) Pfeifer of Hemet, CA, Naomi Shorey of Aberdeen, Mark (Vera) Wohlwend of Joplin, MO, Elam (Sue) Wohlwend of Lincoln, NE, Martin Wohlwend of Sweden, David (Linda) Wohlwend of West Richland, WA, John Wohlwend of Pierre, Virginia Johnson of Benton, AR, Gretchen Poole of Berwick, ME, Allen (Sharon) Wohlwend of Effingham, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Coral Stanton, and several nieces and nephews.
