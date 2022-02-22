Lori Carpenter

Lori Carpenter, 59, Ft. Pierre, S. D. died February 11, 2022, following a hard fought battle with cancer. Her faithful husband and a niece were by her side.

Services will be held at a later date.

Lori was born August 2, 1963, to Virginia (Spencer) and Virgil Heuer.

She is survived by husband Steve Carpenter; cat Boots, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Anthony and Tyana, great granddaughter Sydney and many beloved family members and friends.

Memorials/donations may be directed to Ft. Pierre Women of the Moose, Chapter 1497. Condolences may be conveyed and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.

