Lori Nielsen

Lori Nielsen, age 58, of Murdo, South Dakota, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Maryhouse in Pierre.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. CDT on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Murdo Cemetery.

A gathering will follow at the Buffalo Bar immediately following the graveside service. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
