Lori Nielsen Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lori NielsenLori Nielsen, age 58, of Murdo, South Dakota, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Maryhouse in Pierre.Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 3 p.m. CST Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Murdo, with Pastor Cheryl Nymann officiating.Interment will be held at a later date at the Murdo Cemetery.Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip. To plant a tree in memory of Lori Nielsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Methodist Church Murdo Cemetery Christianity Memorial Service Interment Funeral Home Lori Nielsen Cheryl Nymann Philip Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Deals purchase Silver Spur in Ft. Pierre Iconic South Dakota banker retiring UPDATED: Storm closures Dakota Spirits becomes destination distillery Pierre opens tap to new water source Down by the Old Missouri Ft. Pierre Councilman proposes building city shop More than 1,000 perform for Christmas at the Capitol Buffs gymnasts have high hopes for season after first meet Bad River Cannabis opens in Ft. Pierre
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.