Lorrain Waack, 83
Lorrain Waack, 83, of Pierre, died on January 19th, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norris, S.D., at 2 p.m., a viewing starting at 1:30 p.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norris. The memorial service can be viewed via live-stream at the top of Lorrain’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Lorrain Waack was born on April 5, 1937, in Kadoka, S.D., to Alvin and Edith Baldwin. She attended school in Kadoka, S.D.
On June 27, 1956, she married Edgar Waack and moved to Norris, S.D., where they farmed and ranched. She cooked at Norris School for several years before moving to Pierre, S.D., in July of 1983. She went to work at Maryhouse as a nursing aide before transferring to the laundry department of the hospital. She retired from the hospital in order to babysit her great-grandchildren who knew her best as “Grandma 2”.
She enjoyed her Minnesota Vikings and Twins and rarely missed watching a game. She also enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and she made the best caramel rolls.
Survivors include her children Larry Waack and his wife Lynn of Chapman, Kan., Gary Waack and his wife Laura of Pierre, S.D., Carol Peterson of Pierre, S.D., Glen Waack and his wife Brenda of Goose Creek, S.C., Debra Peterson of Pierre, S.D., and Donna (Dale) Sanborn of Pierre, S.D., brother Leland Baldwin of Pierre, S.D., twin brother Loren (Mike) Baldwin of Sturgis, S.D.; sister Alice Ostboe of Spokane, Wash., 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1994, her parents, her 5 brothers; two sons-in-law, one grandson, and one great-grandson.
