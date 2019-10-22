Louie L. LaRoche, 84
Louie L. LaRoche, 84, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019.

Louie was born to Paulette and Eleanora (Samis) LaRoche in Pierre on Jan. 17, 1935. Louie grew up in Fort Pierre and graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1953. He participated in football, basketball and track for the Buffaloes.

After high school, Louie was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company--where he was employed until his retirement. He was a telephone man in Pierre, Belle Fourche and for most of his career, Rapid City. As an adult, he continued to compete in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, bowling and golf.

Louie married Carolie Caldwell in 1955 and the pair had four children. They would divorce in 1983. Several years later he found Ruth Luden, who went from being a square dance partner to a travel companion and ultimately a lifelong partner. Louie and Ruth spent most of retirement time traveling in an RV from coast to coast and square dancing.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bud. He is survived by his sister in law Jo LaRoche, Fort Pierre, his children Dave (Sue) LaRoche, Fort Pierre, Diane (Bernie) Grime, Rapid City, Donna (David) Helmers, Seattle, Debbie (Jason) Wolfe, Des Moines, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his partner Ruth and her family.

