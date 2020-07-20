Louise F. Buhler, 91
Louise F. Buhler, 91, passed away, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Public visitation will be held 11:00am-4:00pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Onida Cemetery. You are invited to bring a lawn chair. For those unable to attend in person, her service will be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com
Louise F. Buhler was born August 2, 1928, in Dalmeny, Saskatchewan to Pete and Matilda Ratzlaff. She was the eldest of five siblings. She grew up on the family dairy farm and attended all school years in Dalmeny where she graduated from High School.
Louise met the love of her life, Henry E Buhler, at an ice-skating rink in 1945. They were married on October 20, 1946. They made their home on a farm 5 miles NW of Dalmeny for 1 ½ years. The couple then loaded their worldly possessions into a combine hopper and headed for the United States. They traveled from Texas to North Dakota custom combining.
Henry and Louise made their home in Alva, Oklahoma during the winter of 1949 and 1951 during the birth of their two children Clayton and Virginia. Other winters they went to California to pick cotton. In 1954 they moved to Blunt, SD, to farm and then in 1959 they bought a farm 12 miles NE of Onida. The family continues to farm there today. Louise moved to Parkwood in Pierre in 2012 after the death of her husband, she resided there until her passing.
Louise enjoyed cooking and baking, she was famous for her chocolate chip cookies, lemon bars, and a cold glass of sweet tea. Louise helped custom cut and farm alongside Henry usually cooking for the hired men and bringing meals to the field. She loved gardening, quilting and sewing, which included sewing some of her own clothing, as well as several wedding dresses for family and friends. She was happy to pass the hobby down by teaching her granddaughters and great — granddaughters how to sew.
Louise was a 4H leader for 4 -5 years where she taught girls etiquette, table arrangements, meal planning, baking, and sewing. She was an active member of the Mennonite church in Onida as well as Community Bible Church in Pierre where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school and attending bible study. Louise had a deep Love for God and was a great example to all who knew her. She was quiet, but a great listener. She loved time with her family, children, and great grandchildren. Louise was patient, kind, loyal and was loved by all.
Louise is survived by one son Clayton (Marvel) Buhler of Onida, SD, one daughter Virginia (Ric) Brown of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren: Ian (Angela) Brown and their son Gage of AZ, Serena (Brent) Swenson and their children Brandon, Kaitlyn, Olivia, and Ava of Pierre, SD, Sara (Allen) Schwamb and their children Gideon and Adden of St Louis, MO, Crystal (Dean) Vincent and their children Chandra, Raymond, Sydney, and Autumn of Onida, SD, Matthew (Jessica) Buhler and their children Evia, Ally, Henry, Renlee, and Odessa of Onida, SD, and Josh Buhler of Onida, SD, her siblings Vera Fast of Reedley, CA, Joan Swinney of Portland, OR and Cliff Ratzlaff of KS. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Henry Buhler, parents Pete and Mathilda Ratzlaff, her siblings Irene (Calvin) of KS, brother in-laws Orville Fast of Reedley, CA and Frank Swinney of Portland, OR and one great grandchild Hunter Vincent.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
