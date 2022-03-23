Lowell J. Koepsell
The funeral service for Lowell J. Koepsell, 85, of Aberdeen, SD, formerly of Pierre, SD, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Compton officiating. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD, with full military honors. Lowell died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Prairie Heights Healthcare in Aberdeen, SD.
Lowell John Koepsell was born on April 11, 1936, to John and Lydia (Wobig) Koepsell at Canova, SD. He grew up on the family farm near Canova and attended country grade school. Lowell, after graduating from Salem High School, continued his education at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. Lowell entered the United States Army in 1957. He was stationed in Germany and served on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Lowell was a sharpshooter and was on a team that attended competitions. After receiving his honorable discharge, Lowell returned to Brookings and continued his education. He worked as a welder for Du-Al Loaders in Sioux Falls while earning his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering.
Lowell worked for the BIA in the federal building at Pierre, SD, where he met Marlene Mills. They were united in marriage on April 8, 1967, in Pierre. They made their home in Pierre before moving to Rosebud for ten years. They then moved to Wolf Point, MT, for several years. While in Montana, Lowell was the head engineer of a large irrigation project. Lowell and Marlene moved to Lower Brule, SD, for four years where Lowell was Chief of Facilities and Road Maintenance. They returned to Pierre and Lowell retired from federal service. After retiring, Lowell worked at Rex Haskins farm where he seeded wheat. In 2018, Lowell and Marlene moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Aberdeen to be closer to family.
Lowell and Marlene attended Community Bible Church in Pierre for many years. Lowell loved to pheasant hunt, a love that he passed on to his children. He was a jack of all trades, doing his own auto repairs, electrical work, and plumbing. With his background on the farm, he was a tremendous flower gardener and always had a large vegetable garden. He also made his own smoker and was known for his smoked meats. He also liked animals, especially his cats. Lowell’s faith was very important to him. His children remember him always reading his Bible and leading the family in devotions.
Grateful for having shared Lowell’s life are sons Max (Virginia) Koepsell and Barry Koepsell; grandchildren: Charlee and Maci Koepsell, and Christian Koepsell; and his nieces and nephews: Lois (Mike) Seibert, Dianne (Jim) Larson, John (Dani) Schwader Debra Brewer and Anita Brewer.
Preceding Lowell in death are parents John and Lydia Koepsell, wife Marlene Koepsell, grandson Benjamin Koepsell, his sister Elaine Schwader, and a niece, Nelda Schwader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.