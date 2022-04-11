Purchase Access

Lowell J. Rinehart

Lowell J. Rinehart, 90, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Highmore Health in Highmore, SD.

Lowell requested no service to be held.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Lowell's arrangements. Visit twww.familyfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Lowell Rinehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

