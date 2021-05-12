Lucile Nuttall, 102, passed away, Friday, May 7, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Community Bible Church with Interment at Riverside Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, Lucile’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Martha Lucile Nuttall was born on September 19, 1918, to Samuel and Mary Bass in Wheeler, Texas. She was the 5th of 7 children. She was known by Lucile or affectionately “Jack” by her family. She and her sister were nicknamed Jack and Pete by their dad after the family’s mule team.
She left a family baseball game to elope with her brother’s friend Nolan Nuttall on December 20, 1933. Nolan and Lucile had 6 sons – A.L., Porter, Delvin, Byran, Dale, Jack and a still born daughter. In 1955 the family moved to Sully County in South Dakota where she and Nolan settled along the Okoboji Creek. Nolan left her in 1987, after a long bout with Parkinson’s.
Lucile was the quintessential ranch/farm wife. She spent her life working in the fields, cooking, sewing, running for machine parts, caring for the family, and attending the kids sporting events. Much time was spent keeping her boys and their families in line and in her prayers.
Lucile loved the Lord Jesus and her deepest desire was to have all her family know his saving grace. She loved her family unconditionally but would scold and “TSK” a finger in reprimand for any inappropriate behavior.
She was a humble quiet person (unless she was at one of her boys sporting events!) She took joy and fulfillment in her daily calling of time and energy to her family. She shared her love through the hundreds of meals she cooked. Dale and Jack knew this through pancake breakfasts, coconut cream pie, and banana pudding-she doted on all her family into her 90s!
The change in life she experienced in her 102 years was amazing. In the times of sadness and joy she persisted in unwavering faith in God. She could often be observed praying or reading her Bible even with failing eyesight. The legacy she leaves for us all is when you think you cannot do anything else PRAY.
Lucile was preceded in death by Husband Nolan, Sons A.L., Porter, Delvin, and Byran.
She is survived by; Sons Dale & Diane Nuttall (Greybull, WY), Jack & Carla Nuttall (Clovis, NM). Daughters-in-law; Sharon Nuttall (Porter), Sue Nuttall (A.L.), and Juanita Nuttall (Delvin); 14 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 39 great great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Avera Maryhouse for all the wonderful care our mother received while at the facility.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
