Lynn Larsen

Beautiful Lynn passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on April 25, 2023. Lynn's celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at Community Bible Church, Pierre, SD, followed by lunch. Livestream available at feigumfh.com.

May 22
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 22, 2023
10:30AM
