Lynn Larsen

Beautiful Lynn passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on April 25, 2023. Lynn's celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at Community Bible Church, Pierre, SD, followed by lunch. Livestream available at feigumfh.com.
Lynn Ella Lindemann was born on January 12th, 1947.
Lynn grew up in the Eureka, SD area and attended college in Aberdeen, where she met her best friend, Kenneth Paul Larsen. It was love at first sight forever. They were married on May 28th, 1966, and have travelled the world and the intricacies of life - the good, the bad and the most incredible together. Of all the people left on Earth to mourn Lynn, Ken will do so the most.
Throughout the years with Ken, they lived in Isabel, SD, Kalispell, MT, Beach, ND, and since 1979, Fort Pierre, SD. She spent her life teaching her children and others. She was a piano teacher for many years, taught in a remote SD country school, taught music in Harrold, SD, was a library assistant at Riggs High and ISS supervisor at Pierre Junior High. She was an incredibly talented piano tuner for 25 years.
Ken and Lynn loved to travel, the USA and abroad. They loved to bring the world to SD, as well, and worked with EF Tours to bring more than 150 Foreign Exchange Students to central South Dakota. They both hosted and coordinated students from many countries, and many teenagers were blessed with kindness and compassion.
Lynn was blessed from an early age with knowledge and grace of her Savior, Jesus. With His love, she loved. All who knew her could feel her love. She was genuine to the core. In her honor, please love and forgive like Lynn did. Do random acts of kindness. Invest yourself in others. Plant flowers. And, if you would, consider the best truth ever; that Salvation is attainable to all through Jesus, no matter what. Salvation is free and cannot be earned, it only takes faith in Biblical truth.
Lynn is survived by Ken, her best friend & husband of 57 years; her children, Natalie (Adam) Frazin, Jody (Sean) Jordet, Kristi (Ryan) Brewer, and five living Grandchildren.
She was recently preceded in death by her beloved Grandson, age 16. We find comfort in both losses by the knowledge that they are together again and are envisioning their grand reunion! She also joins her parents, sisters, infant daughter, and many friends! We find comfort in the thought that we will join her someday as well.
Lynn helped write this obituary, knowing her race was coming to an end. Lynn wants you to know that she is happy and at peace.
Dearest Lynn, thank you. Jesus loves you, this we know. Well done, good and faithful servant.
In leu of flowers, Lynn requests memorials to: For His Glory Christian School (Pierre, SD), The Jesus Film Project, or the Gideons.
