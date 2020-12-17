Lynn Metzinger, 79, of Pierre, S.D., died on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre, after a brief battle with cancer.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 18th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m.
Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 19th, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Masks are strongly encouraged while attending the services and the memorial mass can be viewed via live stream at the top of Lynn’s obituary page at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Lynn was born November 14, 1941, in Iowa, to Bernard and Gladys (Wigans) Metzinger. The family moved to Pierre, S.D., in 1945. Lynn attended Pleasant View Country School through the eighth grade. He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School.
After he graduated high school he worked in construction and worked on the Oahe Dam. He married Jane Tyler on September 15, 1962, in Pierre. In 1965, they purchased their lifelong home where they farmed, ranched and raised their three boys.
Lynn served on the Hughes County Fair Board, the Hughes County Conservation Board, the ASCS Board and the Hughes County Planning and Zoning Board; he was a member of the Capital Snow Cruisers Snowmobile Club, the S.D. Gelbvieh Association and the S.D. Livestock Association. He received numerous agricultural awards throughout his lifetime.
Lynn will be remembered for his stewardship to the land and also his mentorship to numerous young men who worked on the farm as hired help.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 58 years; Jane Metzinger, his sons and their families: Jeff (Pamela) Metzinger, Mark (Marge) Metzinger and Darrell (Michelle) Metzinger all of Pierre, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters MaryLou Meadors, Sally Metzinger, Linda (Tim) Brooks, Wanda (Mel) White, Susan (John) Culberson and Joan (Greg) Baker.
He was preceded in death by parents, his in-laws; Toby and Catherine Tyler and a brother-in-law Phil Meadors.
