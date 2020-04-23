Major Richard Louis Harding, 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, surrounded by family at his son’s home in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Richard was born on January 21, 1947, to Louis and Betty Harding in Pierre, South Dakota. He was the first born of four children. He married Linda Joy Hanson on December 28th, 1968, and they have two sons, Elliott and Jason Harding.
Richard graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1974 with a bachelors in Civil Engineering. He went on to become a Senior Airport Planner, Airspace Specialist and Civil Engineer. Over the past 40 years, he provided professional engineering services to clients in South Dakota, Arizona, California, Texas and Pennsylvania.
Richard graduated from the U.S. Army Officer Rotary Wing Aviators Course at the top of his class in 1975. He received the Orville Wright Achievement Award of the Daedalian Society for being the outstanding officer graduate of the U.S. Army's helicopter flight school. Richard scored highest among all Regular Army, Army Reserve and National Guard students who attended the course at Fort Rucker, AL. Richard served in the military for over 40 years and served his community in the Army National Guard during the Rapid City flood of 1972. He was an airplane pilot and helicopter pilot as well as a flight instructor. He retired with over 40 years of flying experience.
Richard had a passion for motorcycles since he was a young man. He owned a variety of motorcycles, but his favorite way to hit the open road was on his customized 2004 Nebula Yellow/Indigo Blue Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic.
Richard was also a fish in the water and enjoyed swimming, diving, scuba diving and water skiing, including barefoot skiing. Among many other hobbies, including snow skiing, he loved to cook along with his family. Recreating favorite traditional Harding dishes during Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were always very special times for the family.
Richard had a strong faith in God and was baptized within the Evangelical Free Church on August 9th, 2012. He enjoyed serving Christ while he attended church and taught Sunday school to the children.
Richard never shied away from a challenge and tackled everything in life head-on. He was always there when you needed him.
Those who spent time with Richard will remember his professionalism, intelligence and attention to detail, but more importantly they will cherish his smile, his laugh and his cheerful and positive personality.
Richard is survived by his mother, Betty Harding of Pierre, SD; siblings, Jim Harding (Shirley Wilhelm) of Fountain Hills, AZ, Jann Weber (David) of Hillsboro, OR, David Harding (Princess) of Pierre, SD; and sons, Elliott Harding (Debi) of Rapid City, SD and Jason Harding (Sarah) of Canon City, CO.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Louis Fornando Harding.
Richard will be laid to rest in the family plot in Pierre, SD. A memorial service will be planned for such time when it is once again safe to gather in groups. An announcement will be made at the appropriate time. If you would like to receive notification of the service date and time, please email debilharding@yahoo.com.
Memorials may be sent to Kirk Funeral Home at 1051 E. Minnesota St., Rapid City, SD 57701. The memorials will be forwarded on to the family.
