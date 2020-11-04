Margaret Juhnke, 88
Margaret Juhnke, 88, of Pierre passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Avantara Pierre.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Vivian Lutheran Church, followed by a graveside service at the Vivian Cemetery. Masks will be required for attending the services.
Services will be live streamed on the top of Margaret's obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Margaret Juhnke stole the spotlight for the first time on Dec. 8, 1931, as the only red-haired baby of the five children born to Lowell (LJ) and Myrtle (Dunlap) Moore. Growing up on the banks of the White River she helped the family survive many hard days by contributing to the family work load, which included the task of milking cows. On one of these days the guineas perched on the fence to sound off their alarm of an impending storm. In true spunky Margaret-style, she located a rock, wound up and let the stone fly... With impeccable aim, she smacked the unsuspecting guinea on the head, knocking it off its roost.
Around home, her father and brothers affectionately referred to her as “sis.” During her early school days she and her siblings could be found commuting to country school on the back of horses not far down the road from their family home. As they grew they had to sacrifice even more to continue their education. The “three little kids” (Margaret being the eldest of the younger three of the family) would travel to another country school six miles away to stay with their teacher and her own two children from Sunday evening through Friday when school was complete for the week. They would call a 12’x26’ shack on the school grounds, without running water or electricity, their home until they would again return to their parents’ for a short two day stay. In a school play during her 7th grade year, Margaret was cast in one of her many acting roles with her future husband Ronald as the “other half” of an old married couple. Her brother Terry recalled one line in which she had to tell “John”;/Ronald, “Now John, don’t go and do something foolish!” If you’ve been blessed to have Margaret in your life, perhaps you too can hear just how these words may sound coming from her as she dazzled her audience. The routine of boarding away from home would continue through Margaret’s high school years in Vivian, SD, as she would take up residence with other families to allow her to complete her education.
On December 1, 1950, Margaret was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Ronald Juhnke. They made their home on the farm south of Vivian where they raised their four children: Randy, Jerry, Kent and Sharla — whose antics could arguably have turned her bright red hair gray. Her red hair was a trait she was always proud of, especially when she had grandchildren and great grandchildren who also inherited her bright locks.
For those who called Margaret a friend or family member, you can likely relate to one of her son’s recent recollections. He chuckled as he shared that on one particular racing night, as he and his dad worked side by side in the pits, the wind carried every word of her conversation in the stands down to their ears. She usually had abundant stories and hearty laughter to share. Having a voice that carried was of benefit as she faithfully rooted on her kids and grandkids in their various activities as well.
Throughout the years, Margaret took great pride in her commitment to serving others. Her volunteer work included weekly gatherings at the church to sew together quilts block by block in order to donate to those in need, as well as fulfilling duties as a local and district officer for the American Legion Auxiliary boards. Margaret also continued to bask in the spotlight during community plays as Minnie Pearl and many other memorable characters.
As a farm wife she fulfilled various roles and could often be found baking — swiping just a bit of the dough before it hit the oven. She continued to find ways to support her growing family outside of the home in her positions at the Midtown Market, a clerk at the Presho Sale Barn, a study hall monitor to some of her own children (who may have even skipped her study hall a time or two), and for many years helping those in need of assistance as a Food Stamp Clerk.
In the last years of her life she kept the staff at the Avantara nursing home on their toes, and on occasion graced them with beautiful music-playing the piano from memory.
Grateful for sharing in her life are her children Randy (Doris) of Chamberlain; Jerry (Dianne) of Enid, Oklahoma; Kent (Sandy) Juhnke of Vivian; and son-in-law Brad Garrett of Pierre; Terry (Kay) Moore; in-laws Bernice Moore, Darrell Lintvedt, and Darlene Rabern; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was ushered into heaven by her husband of 65 years Ronald Juhnke; daughter, Sharla Garrett; parents, L.J. and Myrtle Moore; siblings and inlaws, Jack Moore, Dave (Janice) Moore, Mary Lou Lintvedt, Orville Rabern, and Eloise (George) Whitney; grandchildren Cole Juhnke and Kimberly Juhnke; and grandson-in-law, Paul Stahl.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to the Lutheran Church of Vivian, S.D.
