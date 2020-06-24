Margaret “Marge” Ann Seeley, 86, passed away June 23, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Family graveside services are pending. Online condolences can be written to the family at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.
Margaret Minahan was born August 22, 1933, to Gerald and Dorothy (Borghorst) Minahan in Gettes, SD. They moved to Minnesota and there she attended school through the 12th grade. Marge met Wayne Seeley and was united in marriage on May 23, 1953, in Barry, MN. They had one son, John Seeley.
Marge and Wayne moved to Pierre in 1990. Wayne worked for the YMCA and Marge worked in home health care with Avera in Pierre and the surrounding areas. She took care of many patients in her career.
Marge loved fishing, playing cards, sewing, baking and most of all, her great grandchildren. Marge was active in the Catholic Church, helping with fundraisers and other volunteer activities. Marge had the gift of gab and loved to socialize.
Marge is survived by her son John and wife Brenda of Pierre, grandchildren; Tyler and wife Jessica of Pierre and Jamie Crothers of Oklahoma, 3 great grandchildren: Lyla, Autumn and Elliot. She is also survived by her siblings: Lucy, Donna, Carol, Patrick, Richard and Jim, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, sisters: Helen Grimly and Alice Fridgen and a granddaughter.
The family sends many thanks to Kelly’s Retirement Home and Avera Maryhouse for taking such great care of Margaret.
