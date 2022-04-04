Margaret 'Peggy' A. Fast

Margaret “Peggy” A. Fast

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Margaret ‘Peggy’ A. Fast

Margaret “Peggy” A. Fast, 73, of Onida, died on April 01, 2022, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her husband and kids.

Funeral Services: 3 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home, with interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Peggy’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.

Peggy was born March 11, 1949, to James and Ethel (Dromey) Burley. She is survived by her husband Delbert Fast, son Delbert “DJ,” and daughter Lori (Mike).

Condolences may be conveyed to the family, and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Fast as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments