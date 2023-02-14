Margaret R. Mikkelsen
Margaret R. Mikkelsen, 89, of Agar, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mikkelsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Agar Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the church, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Margaret Rosalie McFarling was born November 14, 1933, in Bowman, ND, to Charles S. and Mildred M. (Leach) McFarling. The family lived in Buffalo, SD before moving to Ft. Pierre, SD. Margaret graduated from Ft. Pierre High School in 1953.
On June 6, 1954, Margaret married Mike Mikkelsen in Fort Pierre, and to this union five sons were born.
Margaret lived on the Mikkelsen family farm for almost seventy years, but she and her late husband Mike also visited numerous places including Mexico, London, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Alaska, and several national parks.
Margaret enjoyed photography, working in her garden, square dancing, visiting with friends and family, attending her boys’ and grandchildren’s sporting events, and traveling.
She cherished a close relationship with her siblings and their spouses whether it was a volksmarch, a holiday, or a surprise birthday.
The simple pleasures in life like sitting on her deck, coffee breaks, playing cards, tending to her flowers, and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a few of the things that Margaret loved. She captured almost all of these moments with her camera.
She was a member of the Agar United Methodist Church and served many years as a 4-H leader and judge for the Sully County Fair.
Margaret’s life will be cherished by her sons: Steve (Pat) Mikkelsen of Agar, Jerry (Jo) Mikkelsen of Fort Pierre, Jay (Connie) Mikkelsen of Agar, Michael (Jill) Mikkelsen of Yankton, and Kelly (Michelle) Mikkelsen of Pierre; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty Boyle and Donna Thaden; brother, Charles (Linda) McFarling; and sisters-in-law: Nancy Weischedel and Lavonne Weischedel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike on December 29, 2021; sisters: Shirley Swan and Patty Wernli; brother, James McFarling; brothers-in-law: Howard, Dale, Jake, and Danny Weischedel, Marvin Swan, and Art Boyle; sisters-in-law: Olive Silbaugh, Francis Zebroski, Margaret Menninger, and Lois McFarling.
Memorials may be directed to either the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 101 E. Garfield Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442 or Onida United Methodist Church, PO Box 506, Onida, SD 57564.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Margaret’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
