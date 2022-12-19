Marge Lusk

Margaret Mary (Huber) Lusk

Marge Lusk, 83, of Pierre, formerly of Highmore died peacefully surrounded by her family at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service/rosary on Thursday, December 22nd, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 23rd, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Highmore. For those that are unable to attend the service it will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

