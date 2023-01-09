Marie Addison Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marie AddisonMarie Addison, age 100, of Belvidere, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Community Church in Belvidere, with Pastor Jesse Taylor and Ken Toews officiating.Private family interment will be held at the Belvidere Community Cemetery.Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip. To plant a tree in memory of Marie Addison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Philip Interment Memorial Service Christianity Marie Addison Funeral Home Jesse Taylor Belvidere Community Cemetery Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular From Rodeos and roses to Rodeo Drive: The odyssey of South Dakota's famous daughter Three former Govs named to Riggs HOF Down by the Old Missouri Hughes County Land Transfers for Dec. 12-21 Dist. 24 legislators weigh grocery tax elimination News Briefs Farm Island false alarm Critics say South Dakota too lax in zebra mussel prevention Op-Ed: Short-term rental bans are short-sighted Op-Ed: A look at ethanol and South Dakota
