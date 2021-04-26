Marilyn Beck
Marilyn Beck, 88, of Pierre passed away peacefully April 10th, 2021, in Rapid City, surrounded by her family’s love and prayers.
The family will greet visitors from 5:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, April 30th, with a prayer service at 6:00 pm at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 1st, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. It is requested for those attending the services that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the St Joseph School Scholarship or Alzheimer’s Research. If you are unable to attend the services, it will be live-streamed at the top of her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
