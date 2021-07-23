Marilyn Faye Stroup Hofer
Marilyn Faye Stroup Hofer, 88, of Fort Pierre passed away July 20, 2021, in Pierre. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Fort Pierre Congregational Church. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Marilyn, known to her many friends as “Ole Mom,” was born to Leslie and Ruth (LaRue) Stroup on December 30, 1932. She was born in Winthrop, Minnesota, but lived her entire life in the Fort Pierre area. Marilyn’s early years were spent on or near the Lower Brule Reservation and she developed many friendships that she cherished all her life. Marilyn attended country school in that area through the eighth grade, then attended Fort Pierre High School, graduating in 1951.
Marilyn married Harris (Blackie) Hofer in 1951 and to this Union two children were born; son Jerry and daughter Jody. The family lived in Fort Pierre and Marilyn lived a full and fun-loving life. She was a member of the United Church of Christ, Fort Pierre VFW Auxiliary, American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper for Fort Pierre Livestock for 2 years and the USDA Department of Agriculture (ASCS) for 33 years, retiring in 1988.
Marilyn enjoyed life and friends and spent time pontooning on the river, building floats for the parade, marching and playing in the kazoo band, racing turkeys, and let’s not forget horseracing. Marilyn loved horses and horseracing and owned a racehorse in the 1980’s.
Survivors include son Jerry (Sharyl) Hofer, grandson Dacotah (Melanie) Hofer, grandson Chad (Alyson) Myers; daughter Jody (Cody) Williams, grandson Shawn (Britt) Williams, granddaughter Kristi Kinsella (Gerrick McComsey), Sage (Harry) Briggs; 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and two very special nephews Randy (Linda) Stroup and Scotty (Jeri) Stroup. She cherished her continued close relationships with the Stroup cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life Blackie Hofer, her brother Donald, sister-in-law Ida Stroup, and great grandson Dalton Williams.
Any memorials can be made to the Community & Youth Involved Center of Fort Pierre or the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at ww.feigumfh.com
