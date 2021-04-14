Marilyn Beck, age 88 of Pierre passed away peacefully April 10th, 2021, in Rapid City, surrounded by her family's love and prayers.
She was born Marilyn Jane Dondelinger in St. Cloud, MN, on May 24, 1932, to Arthur and Esther (Tat Hayward) Dondelinger. She grew up in Brainerd, MN, and was the eldest of six children. She attended St. Scholastica and the College of St. Benedict prior to moving to Denver with friends to work in a clinic.
Marilyn met the love of her life, Kenneth Richard Beck, while working as a waitress at Sun Valley Ski Resort in Idaho. He was a ski instructor and they shared a love of skiing and the outdoors throughout their life together. They married in Brainerd, MN, 1957 and began their married life in Spokane, WA. Ken and Marilyn then owned the City Center Motel for 11 years in Grand Junction, CO, the city where their five children were born. In 1969 they moved to Pierre and became owners of Beck Motor Co., which has become a multi-generational family business.
Marilyn lived a very full life. She was a devout Catholic, serving in her church band for many years. Marilyn enjoyed time with her lady’s birthday group, gardening, bird watching, walking, golf, summer days on Lake Okobojo with her children - teaching MANY kids how to water ski! Her family would tell you she was very ‘passionate’ about the Minnesota Vikings. There was always lots of yelling and cheering at the tv on Sundays during football season!
As involved as she was, everyone knew Marilyn's greatest joy was her family. She loved hosting family get-togethers on holidays and welcomed all visitors over to swim at her pool. Marilyn was warm and welcoming and had the ability to make everyone feel special. It was always ‘the more the merrier’ with her. She adored her grandchildren and was happiest when she was around them. Marilyn loved to travel and spend time with her extended family in Minnesota, Colorado and during winters with Ken in Arizona. Marilyn and Ken were married 61 wonderful years prior to his death in 2018.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol McKinley and brother Roger Dondelinger. Marilyn is survived by her five children including: Trace (Lynn) Beck, Sue (Todd) Douglas, Roger (Angela) Beck, Steve (Jami) Beck, and Cynthia (Joe) Kincs, 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Bob Dondelinger of Thief River Falls, MN, brother Wayne Dondelinger of Bemidji, MN, sister Mary Helen Sandoval of Denver, CO, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass is being planned, date and time to be announced soon. Online condolences can be written to the family at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
