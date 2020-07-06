Marilyn Jean Cromwell, 85
Marilyn Jean Cromwell, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
A family memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, July 13th, 2020, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at Isburgfuneralchapels.com
The services will be live-streamed, on her obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com, starting at 10:00 am on Monday. You can also show support by emailing a “Together in Spirit” heart with a message to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com. The message will be printed on a heart and placed on a seat at the funeral.
Marilyn was born on July 11, 1934, to Harold and Agnes (Bunker) Ryland in DeSmet, SD. She grew up and graduated high school in DeSmet. She met Roland Cromwell and they got married in Pipestone, MN, on September 1st, 1955. In 1961 Marilyn and Roland made their home in Pierre, SD. After they moved to Pierre Marilyn worked in the Hughes County Auditor’s office for 30 years. When she retired, she worked at the Boys and Girls Club in Pierre and the Community Youth Center in Fort Pierre.
Marilyn lived for her children and grandchildren. She liked country music, reading, word searches and having supper with her special group of friends. Holidays were a special time and she would start planning two months in advance.
She is survived by her children; Gary (Deb) Cromwell of Tucson, AZ, Terry (Sharon) Cromwell of Watertown, SD, Larry (Bonnie) Cromwell of Pierre, SD, her siblings; Diane (Clyde) Rasmussen of Rapid City, SD, Judy (Darrell) Finstad of Huron, SD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charlie Cromwell and his fiancé Raquel Rodriguez, Catie Cromwell, Casey (Michelle) Cromwell, Alisha Cromwell, Savannah (Ryan Raynor) Cromwell, Jordan Cromwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Agnes Ryland, her husband; Roland Cromwell, Brothers; Jim Ryland and Robert (Bob) Ryland, sister, Francis Cundy and 2 nephews and 1 niece.
