Marjorie Anderson
Marjorie Anderson, age 103, of Philip, formerly of Murdo, South Dakota, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Philip Nursing Home.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. CDT with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo. Interment will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.