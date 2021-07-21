Marjorie Anderson

Marjorie Anderson, age 103, of Philip, formerly of Murdo, South Dakota, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Philip Nursing Home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. CDT with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo. Interment will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

