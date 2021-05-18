Marjorie Elaine Troske
Marjorie Elaine Troske, 94 of Aberdeen and formerly of Turton, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Mother Joseph Manor. She lived in independent care at Davis Court for seven years until recently.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Turton. Father Tom Hartman and Father Joe Vogel will celebrate the Mass, with music provided by pianist Audrey Remily and the church choir. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church in Turton, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Marjorie was born on December 11, 1926, at her parents’ home south of Doland, where Dr. Sherwood arrived by horse and buggy for the delivery. She was the seventh and youngest child of Cyrus and Rose (Welsh) Hill and grew up with brothers Maurice, Vincent and Leo and sisters Mary Hildebrandt, Ruth O’Connor and Helyn Levsen-Barrie. Her family was musically talented, and music was a love of Marjorie’s life, second only to family.
She attended all twelve years of school in Doland and lived in a girls’ dormitory from the third grade through high school graduation. Marjorie told many stories of dorm life, lifelong friendships, and the fun of living in town and going to movies every week for only a quarter. She graduated as class salutatorian in 1944 from a class of 16 students.
After graduation she moved to Huron and was employed at the state Standard Oil office while taking evening business classes at the College of Commerce there.
Marjorie met her future husband, Irvin Joseph Troske, at the Twin Kiss Theater in 1943, and they were married on September 23, 1946, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Doland. The newlyweds moved onto the Troske family farm two miles south of Turton, where the 19-year old bride was both loved and mercilessly teased by his five younger brothers who were a constant presence. They raised their eight children there for 37 years until their sons Bill and Rory took over the family farm.
Being a mother and homemaker was the focus of her life, where she built a home full of love and laughter, tolerating her children’s shenanigans and making many trips to the ER. Their home was the center of activity for friends and family, who made memories riding horse, playing outside from dawn to dusk, doing chores, and taking care of each other. She and sister-in-law Pat Troske worked selflessly at their lake cabin at Enemy Swim, and their children and many cousins remember times at the lake as among the best times of their lives.
Marjorie loved socializing and was a member of the Happy Go Lucky and Double V’s extension clubs. She was a stylish woman who favored vintage rhinestone jewelry, sported leopard prints, and believed lipstick and nail polish were essential.
Her children were in as many activities as possible, and she rarely missed a play, concert, or game. She sang in the church choir, was a member of St. Joseph parish and the Altar Society.
Performing with Sweet Adelines brought her much joy, and she served on local election boards and the school board. She kept up on current events — especially politics — all her life.
After she and Irvin retired, they spent the winter months in Texas and Arizona. They bought property near Casa Grande, Arizona, and permanently located there during the winter months for 18 years. Marjorie said it was like being young again, only in slow motion. She loved the activities, the music, skits, bridge, golf, and making lots of friends.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Bill (Pat) Troske, Turton; Heidi (Max) Williams, Brentford; Sara (Chuck) Baldwin, Rockport, Texas; Danette (Mark) Zickrick, Pierre; Rory (Ginny) Troske, Turton, Dana (Angie) Troske, Eagle, Nebraska; and Camille (Chris) Settle, Seattle; her grandchildren: Tonya (Thomas) Troske, Dylan (Amy) Troske, Emily (Kelly) Benson, Briana (Andrew) Litz, Colin (Meagan) Williams, Jenna Wiliams, Molly Becker, Casey Becker, Andy Zickrick, Lauren Zickrick, Kathleen Zickrick, Nathan Troske, Stephanie (Shane) Hagstrom, Megan (Ben) Lucks, Kaitlyn Troske, Liam Settle, David Settle, Ruby Settle, Alyssa Huether, and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2014, her brothers and sisters, her son, David Irvin; and infant daughter, Barbara Ann.
