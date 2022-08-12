Marjorie Gallimore

Marjorie Hyde Gallimore peacefully passed away at home, July 28, 2022, at age 98 from a stroke. Born on November 24, 1923, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Charles Lee (Charley) and Florence Lucille Moorehead Hyde, Marjorie was a life-long Pierre resident. Her younger brothers Charles Lee Jr. (Bud) and Richard (Dick) Hyde formed her immediate family, together with her Aunt Virginia & Moorehead grandparents, Paul & Anna.

