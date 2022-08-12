Marjorie Gallimore
Marjorie Hyde Gallimore peacefully passed away at home, July 28, 2022, at age 98 from a stroke. Born on November 24, 1923, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Charles Lee (Charley) and Florence Lucille Moorehead Hyde, Marjorie was a life-long Pierre resident. Her younger brothers Charles Lee Jr. (Bud) and Richard (Dick) Hyde formed her immediate family, together with her Aunt Virginia & Moorehead grandparents, Paul & Anna.
Marj attended Lincoln Elementary School, and at 11 watched construction of Hyde Stadium. She went on many trips as a child by car and train with her family. She enjoyed her school years & friends. Senior year of high school was interrupted by World War II. In fall, 1942, she went to the University of Minnesota. On April 11, 1943, Marjorie and Donald W. Gallimore eloped, marrying in Huron, SD, prior to Don’s deployment for military service. Marjorie continued her studies at the U of M and graduated in 1945. Marj & Don resumed married life 1946 when he returned from Europe and the War.
Don finished jewelry & watchmaking schools. They moved to Greybull, WY, and joined a jewelry business. In 1950, the couple returned to Pierre and opened Gallimore Jewelry in the Corner Drug at the corner of Capitol Ave. and Pierre St. In 1961, Marj & Don moved briefly to Prescott, AZ. A year later they returned to run Hyde Holding Corporation due to her father’s health problems. Both of their sons Robert & Donald were born and raised in Pierre. The couple later divorced in 1971.
Marjorie continued managing daily operations of the Hyde Holding business that her grandfather founded, being first Treasurer, then Vice President, and later President. Her Grandfather Hyde described Marjorie as “a spark of lightning…” All who knew Marj can attest to the accuracy of his statement! Though often uncomfortable in a bright spotlight, Marjorie was very community minded and involved in serving. She was more deeply committed to her family, extended and immediate. Both her sons have stepfamilies, but there was no “step” status for Marjorie. She opened her arms and heart to all of the children. Her affections extended in the same manner to the great-grandchildren. All were led on adventurers both large & small; museums, bookstores, collecting rocks along the river, feeding ducks and geese at Capitol Lake, getting McDonalds fries, burgers, and especially her beloved Cokes. The excursions also extended to trips to see family in Oklahoma.
Marjorie continued to run Hyde Holding. Her father Charley suffered a debilitating stroke in 1980. She added overseeing his 24-hour nursing care. As his guardian, she also managed Charley’s estate and affairs. Later on, she had her son Don gradually assume some of the operational duties with Hyde Holding. Don later became an officer in the family business. His brother Bob continued his career as a school psychologist, raising a family in Utah with summer visits to Pierre that all enjoyed.
Marj took twice yearly trips to Utah. where she loved every minute with grandchildren and later great grandchildren, just as she did with those who lived closer. She delighted in them all & showered them with the same affections. On Utah trips Marj developed another hobby, genealogy research. Bob and his wife Leigh joined her in their day-long treks to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. Her exploits with nearby grandchildren Kerry, Skylar & Kayla continued and were another delight. She added another new hobby, fishing, with the able assistance of Don. Marj enjoyed jaunts in his boat as well.
Marjorie took trips abroad with her youngest brother Dick and his wife Ruth. Together they had a great time seeing sites. The trio also visited ancient Hyde family sites in New England. Marjorie understood her family roots early on, which deepened with family history research. Cross stitch and knitting were more of her hobbies. Marj’s association with her stitching friends was a source of great enjoyment in her later years. She likewise enjoyed her volunteering co-workers at Hospice Thrift & Cultural Heritage Center (CHC) gift stores. Marj’s volunteering was noted when she was the 2005 Hughes County Volunteer of the Year. She was the first CHC volunteer to log 10,000 hours of service.
Marj’s activities did not decline until the final several years of her life. Those years she lived with her son Don and wife Donna who took exemplary care of her. The family are deeply grateful for their dedication and sacrifices caring for her. She is survived by her sister-in-law Ruth Curry Hyde, Oklahoma City, sons Robert (Leigh), & Donald (Donna); grandchildren Kerry, Amy, Lori, Erik, Beth, Genevieve, Julie, Jeremy, Wendy, Jonathan, Sean, Skyler, and Kayla; 33 & 7/9ths great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Parents, aunts, uncles, most of her in-laws, and her two younger brothers died before Marjorie’s own passing.
Memorial services for Marjorie are on Wednesday, August 17th, at noon CDT, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 506 N. Jefferson, Pierre. Funeral preparations courtesy of Isburg Funeral Chapels of Pierre. Her cremains will be placed in the Hyde family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Pierre. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Countryside Hospice of Pierre.
Any physically unable to attend the memorial service may go to www.isburgfuneralchapels.com to view it.
“If you wish to remember me, do so with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you.”
