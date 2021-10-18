Marjorie Joan Ramsey
Joan Ramsey, 84, of rural Hughes County, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre with visitation prior from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Joan’s service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.
Marjorie Joan Ramsey was born to Francis & Georgia (Gould) Halloran in Rochester, MN. Joan spent her childhood years growing up with her siblings, Butch and Sally. Summers were spent at her Aunt Prue’s farm playing with her cousins. This sparked her dream of living on a farm.
On June 21, 1956 Joan married Daniel Almon Ramsey who made this dream come true. She and Dan raised four children on their farm. Dan built the house for the family, Joan made a home for the family. Memories were made — hard work, good food and lots of laughter. Joan came to the farm life with not much knowledge of cooking and into a home with no indoor amenities. She became a cook that many cannot compare to. Many hours were spent around the kitchen table where conversations were held and games were played.
Outside the home Joan was a member of the Catholic Church and the R-Doing Club. She worked for the State, Ft. Pierre Sale Barn Café, the restaurant in Harrold, Teen Town in Harrold, Tumble Weed Lodge, Big Bend Ranch and Hidden Valley School. She and Dan belonged to the Square Dancing Club and also committed time to participate in 4-H with their children.
Joan had a quiet, soft spoken, loving demeanor. She was dedicated to her husband, her family and their ranching lifestyle. Family holidays were precious to her, filled with playing games and spending time with her family. She was a hot potato, up and down, making sure everyone had what they needed.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Rick) Bierle of Rapid City, SD, son Tim Ramsey and Tammy of Hermosa, SD, son Troy (Rene’) Ramsey of Harrold, SD, and daughter-in-law Pandora; grandchildren: Casey (Lori) Bierle, Lacey (Colin) Cermak, Daniel, Matthew and Madison Ramsey, Trista (Mike) Stenson, Cody (Julie) Ramsey, Alyssa (Hayden) Cowan, Abbie (Austin) McCloud and Trenton Ramsey, along with ten great-grandchildren: Corbin, Leigha, Gage, Berkley, Jasper, Cort, Josie, Jayde, Kane and Tigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Almon Ramsey of 63 years, son Todd, her parents Francis & Georgia Halloran, sister Sally Garry, and brother Butch Halloran.
Joan lived her dream, and now she and Dan are together again to continue the dream.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
