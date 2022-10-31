Mark Garber, 68, of Pierre, passed away, Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held for Mark at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Community Bible Church. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. Mark’s service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.
R. Mark Garber was born October 15th, 1954, to Clarence and Elma (Kiszer) Garber. He was the youngest of six children, including three brothers and two sisters. He grew up on the family farm east of Pierre where he attended Sunnyside Country School in Byron township. Mark then graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1973, where he really enjoyed wrestling. Growing up, Mark loved working alongside his dad and siblings on their farm. Mark married Denise DeSautell and to this union, three children were born; Dustin, Cliff, and Destiny. In 2015, he met and married the love of his life, Kathy Biedenfeld, and gained three bonus children; Deb, Mark, and Todd.
Mark worked for Game, Fish, and Parks in Watertown at Lake Louise, but most of his life, he was running his family farm. He loved to be involved in the farming industry, so he joined The National Corn Growers association.
Mark was a devoted family man. In his spare time, you’d find him playing with his grandkids, of whom he was extremely proud. They all adored their Grandpa/Papa Mark! He always made sure they felt his love while spoiling them. He enjoyed playing cards with family, refinishing furniture, hunting, fishing, gardening and teaching his kids and grandkids the joys of the outdoors. His kids couldn’t have asked for a better dad even if they would have hand picked him themselves. He always reminded everyone to live life, one day at a time.
Mark is survived by his wife Kathy of Pierre, his children: son Dustin (Melisa) and their children Emerson, Oliver, and Grace of Fort Pierre, son Cliff of Rapid City, and daughter Destiny and her children Layni and Riley of Pierre, his bonus children: Deb of Cambridge, NE, and her children, Dusty of Grant, NE, and Cody of Cambridge, NE, Mark (Molly) and their children Claire and Emma of Edina, MN, Todd (Michelle) and their children, Andrew and Gracyn of New Brighton, MN, his siblings: Keith, Donna, Allen (Sharon), and Ron (Donna) and several nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister, Janet and her husband Ted, grandson, Asher, bonus daughter, Dawn Lynn, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Sonja, nephew Lil Alan, Delane Smith, and Butch DeSautell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Countryside Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
