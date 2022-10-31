Mark Garber

Mark Garber, 68, of Pierre, passed away, Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held for Mark at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Community Bible Church. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. Mark’s service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.

