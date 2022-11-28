Marlene R. Hoffman

Marlene R. Hoffman, 85, of Harrold, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Highmore Health. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Harrold Gymnasium with inurnment at Medicine Hill Cemetery. Marlene's service may also be viewed online in the afternoon of December 2, 2022, at www.feigumfh.com.

