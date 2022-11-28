Marlene R. Hoffman, 85, of Harrold, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Highmore Health. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Harrold Gymnasium with inurnment at Medicine Hill Cemetery. Marlene's service may also be viewed online in the afternoon of December 2, 2022, at www.feigumfh.com.
Marlene RaNae Palmer was born January 16, 1937, in Wheeler, MT, to Pearl "Pat" Palmer. She attended elementary school at South Buffalo country school in Sully County and graduated from high school in Harrold. Marlene and her good friend Kathy Reding spent the next year working in Minnesota. When homesickness set in, they both returned to Harrold. Marlene found her perfect job by working as head cook for the Harrold school. She loved the students and loved to please them with her wonderful homemade rolls, buns, etc. She soon had the nickname of Rosie. While in Harrold she began dating Wilbur Hoffman and they were married December 1st, 1956. To this union were born Jim, Patty Lynn who passed away at just a few months, and Randy. Marlene loved being with people and having fun. After retirement she made many quilts to give away, especially baby quilts. She has lived at the Highmore Nursing Home for the past four years. There, she and the employees became good friends. Marlene loved to sing! You would hear her and Jolene singing the song Jolene as they walked to the dining room!
Marlene is survived by husband Wilbur, sons Jim and Randy (Danette) Hoffman, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Beverly (Ron) Ingle and brother Jim (Marian) Palmer. She was preceded in death by her mother and daughter Patty Lynn.
