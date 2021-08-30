Marlin “Rocky” O’Daniel
Marlin “Rocky” O’Daniel (80) passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021, in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday September 2nd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday September 3rd, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pierre. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. A luncheon will be held after the Internment at the Fort Pierre Community and Youth Center in Fort Pierre. For those unable to attend the funeral, it can be viewed via live stream at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Rocky was born December 21, 1940, to Lloyd and Marian (Vanderbilt) O’Daniel in Ashton, South Dakota. He grew up in rural Ashton before moving to Fort Pierre with his family. He was drafted into the Army on October 21, 1963, and was assigned to the 2nd Branch 10th Infantry. One of his service assignments included security detail for Jackie Onassis Kennedy, and during this time he taught her how to ski. Rocky was once offered an opportunity to ski in the Olympics.
Rocky grew up in Aston, South Dakota, before moving to Fort Pierre with his family where he met the love of his life. Rocky was a loving husband and father. He married Sharon “Heidi” Hanson on August 28, 1966. To this union three children were born: Candice “Sis,” Justin “Tubber,” and Allan “Jake.” After fostering many children, they officially adopted Maddix in 2019. Rocky had several occupations throughout his life including John Deere, Capital City Gas, security for the State of South Dakota, gas station owner, trucking company owner, and hauled fuel for Dons Sinclair. He also helped construct the Oahe Dam, where the nickname “Rocky” came to fruition. He loved to repair old tractors, lawn mowers, vehicles and was the go-to mechanic for his family. Rocky had a passion for race cars and spent many nights racing in his younger years. Most of all, Rocky was a family man who would go out of his way to help his family in any way possible. He was an inspiration to all and loved to have meaningful conversations.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi; brother Jim Stover; sister Carol Zuber; and his children Candice (Douglas) Boes, Justin (Michelle), Allan (Tracy), and Maddix. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Marian O’Daniel; brother Allen, Lloyd “Jerry and Larry; sisters Barbara Hayes, Judy Bouchie, and Sharon Holley; nieces Debbie Johnson, Charlotte Deiter, Sunni Holley, and Jennifer Davis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.