After a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer, Marlin (Marley) C. Slagle, 83, Yankton, SD passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Avera Sister James Care Center. He was holding the hand of the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Darlene Slagle. Although our hearts are heavy, we are grateful Marlin’s suffering is over, and he is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Heaven will never be the same!
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD. Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Live streaming of Marlin’s service can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/marlin-slagle.
Marlin lived life to the fullest. He loved God, his family & friends, finding common ground with whoever crossed his path, hunting, fishing, camping, rodeos, the “oldies” and country music, telling stories, volunteering, and making people laugh. He will be remembered for his strong faith, opinions and sense of humor, his exceptional example, and his desire to create fun.
Grateful for having shared his life, Marlin is survived by the love his life, Darlene of Yankton, SD; his children Theresa Nooney of Rapid City, Pam (Jeff) Kappel of Yankton, Larry Slagle of Yankton, and Jeremie (Jill) Slagle of Fredericksburg, TX; his grandchildren Jenny (Steve) Pelissero, Jeffrey Kappel, Jared (Steph) Nooney and Ellie Nooney; and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Reece Pelissero; siblings Gladys Weeks, David (Nora) Slagle, Joyce Schurman, Janet (Gene) Paetow and Cathie (Mike) Merlino as well as several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
To send flowers to the family of Marlin Slagle, please visit Tribute Store.
