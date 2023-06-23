Marlin Slagle 

After a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer, Marlin (Marley) C. Slagle, 83, Yankton, SD passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Avera Sister James Care Center. He was holding the hand of the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Darlene Slagle. Although our hearts are heavy, we are grateful Marlin’s suffering is over, and he is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Heaven will never be the same!

Service information

Jun 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
11:30AM-12:30PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 Capital Street
Yankton, SD 57078
Jun 27
Visitation
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory
601 West 21st Street
Yankton, SD 57078
Jun 27
Rosary
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
6:45PM-7:00PM
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory
601 West 21st Street
Yankton, SD 57078
Jun 27
Scripture service
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
7:00PM-7:15PM
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory
601 West 21st Street
Yankton, SD 57078
Jun 28
Interment
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
12:45PM-1:00PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
North Douglas
Yankton, SD 57078
