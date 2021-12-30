Marsha Chase, 81, of Pierre, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 28th. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 5th, at 11 a.m. at the Oahe Presbyterian Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Marsha was born on August 4th, 1940, in Redfield, SD, to Eldon and Ruth (Meyers) Foglesong. She grew up on farms near Hitchcock and Redfield, SD, and attended school in Tulare. After high school, she happily moved to “town” in Redfield before moving to Pierre in 1960. She worked for the ASCS office in Redfield and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Pierre.
She married Lyman Chase on October 20th, 1967, at the Oahe Presbyterian Church in Pierre, and this is where they made their home and raised their family.
Marsha enjoyed living in Pierre and all the outdoor activities she could with her friends and family, from camping at Farm Island or Cow Creek to spending endless hours on the river boating. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler; and she enjoyed being a member of the Oahe Presbyterian Church and the Ladies of the Moose. Marsha lived her life to the fullest, laughing and having as much fun as possible until the very end.
She is survived by her husband Lyman of Pierre, her children Lori Day (Randy Lee) of Sioux Falls, Teresa Summerfield of Castle Rock, CO, Darren (Lana) Chase of Ft. Pierre, and Susan (Roger) Nagel of Castle Rock, CO. A brother Dallas Foglesong of Huron, SD and much-loved sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Jerry Shantz of Pierre. Cherished grandchildren include Samantha (Derek Ashford) Holm, Alan (CJ) Holm, Lukas, Logan, and Olivia Chase, Chase and Jessie Summerfield, and one great-grandchild, Aislynn Ashford.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Foglesong.
