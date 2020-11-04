Mary A. Schofield, 67
Mary A. Schofield, age 67, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her niece’s home in Rapid City.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Vincent “Vince” Schofield on February 10, 2015; son Michael Schofield on April 8, 2012; parents John and Avis (Schilling) Gillaspie; three brothers Rock Gillaspie on May 25, 2016, Ronald Gillaspie on October 7, 1999, and Conrad Gillaspie on February 2, 2000; and twin siblings Charles and Katherine in infancy in 1962.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
