Mary A. Welsh, 83

Mary Welsh, 83, died January 3, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born to Leo and Gertrude Scheich of Ethan, South Dakota, March 19, 1937. She grew up on their farm, south of Mitchell, and graduated from Ethan High School in 1955. She earned her two-year diploma from Southern Teachers College in 1958. She married George Welsh and taught school in Rapid City while he earned an engineering degree from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. They traveled through, and lived in, several states while George worked on a microwave tower installation project. In 1964, they moved to Pierre and later Fort Pierre.
Mary was a homemaker, daycare provider, Capital Journal employee, and caretaker for St. John's Catholic Church and rectory in Fort Pierre.
In her home daycare, most days there were far more kids at her house than she was paid to watch. Neighborhood kids still came to her house after school, either out of habit or because all their friends were there.
In 1979, she resumed her career outside the home and worked for the Capital Journal for more than 2 decades before retiring. She especially enjoyed working on the "Across the River in Stanley County" page.
In retirement, she worked part-time for St. John's Parish and lovingly cared for the Church and Rectory. She immersed herself in ministries. The Diocese of Rapid City recognized her as a graduate of their four-year Ministry Formation Program.
Mary loved animals and raised Cocker Spaniels.
Many people have benefitted from her green thumb and culinary skills. Her family could not gather without Mary's rhubarb pie sitting as the centerpiece, and they would part ways with boxes full of her chokecherry jelly and perfectly made salsa. She sewed numerous costumes, curtains, prom dresses, and many whimsical and useful items. The projects created by her hands will be treasured forever.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Welsh, her parents, brother, Jack, and sister, Shirley.
Mary is survived by her children, Trudy (Kelly) Welsh, Timothy (Kathy) Welsh, Patrick (Teresa) Welsh, Daniel (Nina) Welsh, Colleen (Bill) Wilson, Karen (Doug) Taylor; Gregory (Flory) Welsh, and Kevin (Katie) Welsh; fifteen grandchildren; and her four brothers, Conrad (Kathy), Joe, Ron (Cherie), and Len (Patty) Scheich and sister-in-law, Kate Scheich.
A Catholic memorial is planned for this summer in Fort Pierre.
For a more extensive obituary, visit https://www.tsfs.co/obituaries/Mary-Ann-Welsh?obId=19558726.
