Mary Ambur, 95
Mary Ambur, 95, of Pierre and formerly of Murdo, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at home in Pierre.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Murdo Cemetery. Online condolences can be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Mary Ann Rohloff was born August 12, 1925, to John and Mary (Dittman) Rohloff at home on their family ranch on Thunder Creek near Wood, South Dakota. She was the first of four children. The family moved to a larger ranch between White River and Wood. She attended rural elementary school and graduated from the Wood High School. She then went to Spearfish and earned her teaching certificate. She taught for three years at a country school and also, helping on her family’s farm. Mary loved playing the saxophone, and traveled with the Jimmy Scull Orchestra.
Mary met Edwin Ambur when he was doing dirt work for her father. Mary and Edwin Ambur were married on October 26, 1948, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White River. They purchased a ranch near Draper, this was the ranch with the big round barn which is now located at 1980 Town. Mary and Ed worked as a team in ranching and the dirt moving business. Later they sold this ranch and bought a small acreage south of White River, this was so their family would be closer to school. Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White River and St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Murdo. She enjoyed teaching CCD classes, and being a member of the churches’ ladies groups.
Mary lived for her family. She was an expert seamstress, making lovely clothing for her family. She loved the outdoors, the farm animals, gardening and the work that went with it.
Mary is survived by her daughters; Lois (Darrell) Iversen of Murdo and Joan (Ross) Crabtree of Pierre, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her sister Aureline Green of White River. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, her parents Mary and John Rohloff, her brother John Rohloff, her sister Bea Massingale and her stepfather Walt Hagman.
Memorials will be given to Countryside Hospice in Pierre and Saint Martin’s Catholic Church in Murdo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.