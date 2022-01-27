Mary Ann Erickson

Mary Ann Erickson, 79, went home to Jesus Tuesday, January 25th, 2022.

A visitation will be Monday from 10-11 a.m. at First Methodist Church, with funeral services at 11 a.m. at the First Methodist Church with Pastor Greg. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Mary Ann was born December 27th, 1942, in Pierre to Fredrick and Mary (Burger) Stertz.

Survivors include a daughter Melanie Rowell of Dell Rapids, SD, and two sons Ronald and Keith Erickson of Pierre, SD. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Melvin (Mel) Erickson.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Monday, January 31, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Monday, January 31, 2022
11:00AM
