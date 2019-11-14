Mary Ann Nielsen, 85, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Edgewood Senior Living.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 10:00am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Private family interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Online condolences may be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Memorials will be given to Pennies for Robert.
Mary Ann McMahon Nielsen was born September 6, 1934 in Gary, S. D. She was the oldest of five daughters born to James and Theresa McMahon. She married Clinton Nielsen on April 19, 1954 in Clear Lake, S. D. They moved to Pierre in 1956 and remained there for the duration of their lives. Mary Ann and Clinton were blessed with four children: Christie Zander, Dr. Mark Nielsen, Robert Nielsen, and James Nielsen.
Mary Ann began her working career with the public when she was 10 years old. Her first employment was a grocery and dry goods store for 8 cents an hour. Eventually, her employment included a café, drug store, telephone company, and medical clinic. She was a care giver to many children and foster children. She retired from the State of South Dakota Department of Revenue in 1994 after 26 years of employment.
She was an active member of many organizations including: Order of the Eastern Star, Legion Auxiliary, and Lutheran Memorial Church.
Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Christie Zander, Zachary Zander, Courtney Fisk (John), Mark Nielsen (Sheryl), Mandy Nielsen, Jenna Nielsen, Samantha McCue (Scott) Sean McCue, Robert Nielsen (Barbara), Daniel Nielsen, Lacy Fike (Brian) Jaelynn & Ellie Fike, James Nielsen (Sharon), Kathy Zander, Marie Zander.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Pat Houk, brother-in-law Dean Nielsen and family Eric Nielsen, Ann and Jay Bain, Ella & Ava Bain, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, three sisters, and her parents.
