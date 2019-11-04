Mary Ann Schmitz, 80
Mary Ann (Johnson) Schmitz, 80, of Oakes, ND died Oct. 31, 2019. She was born in Sioux Falls, SD on Nov. 19, 1938 to Curtis and Beverly (Knox) Johnson. After graduating from Harrold (SD) High School in 1955, Mary attended Huron College, receiving her degree in elementary education in 1957. She taught at a rural school in Hughes County, SD where she met Melvin Schmitz. They married in 1958 and ranched near Hayes, SD until 1963 when Mel bought a farm near Verona, ND. In 1976, they moved into Oakes, where Mary’s own talents blossomed. Mel died on Nov. 17, 2007.
She worked for The Oakes Times from 1977-1986. In the early 1990’s Mary served as Chief Committee Clerk for the North Dakota Senate in Bismarck. Upon returning to Oakes, she began a varied career which included being named editor of The Times, sales and programming for KDDR radio, cooking at Wesley Acres, managing the Oakes swimming pool, feature writing for several publications, and field work at the Garrison Diversion Test Trials. Mary also enjoyed participating in politics on the state and local level and served two terms on the Oakes Park District. In 1997, she became Director of Communications at the Oakes Community Hospital where she worked until her “retirement” in 2000.
Mary then became an active and faithful supporter of the mission efforts of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hankinson, ND, becoming an Associate in 2002. She spent countless hours growing in her faith and serving at the convent in Hankinson over the next 15 years.
Mary loved to travel. She visited Ireland, Greece, Italy and Bosnia, as well as trips to Panama and Honduras with the Army National Guard. She loved attending the PBR National Finals in Las Vegas and traveled far and wide with her bowling buddies, the Red Hats gang, and in support of her beloved Oakes Tornadoes. Somewhere during these years of work and fun she acquired the nickname “Hatz.”
Mary is survived by her sons Brad (Cindy), Nick (Brenda), Bill (Tara), all of Oakes, and Jay (Donna), Jamestown, ND; ten grandchildren: Elizabeth, Grace, Alyx, Jessica, Nicole, Katie, David, Steven, Brianna, and Nathan; and her brother, Bruce Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, and one grandson, Cole James.
There will be Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Oakes on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6th. Burial will be at Oakes View Cemetery. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.