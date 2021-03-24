Mary Ellen Mathews, 80, of Pierre, formerly of Draper, SD, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 9:30am until 10:30pm, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30am at the Draper Auditorium, with burial to follow at the Mathews Family Cemetery. Her services can be view via live stream at the top of her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Mary was born April 28, 1940, to Frances and Zetta (Loughlin) O’Donnell in Pierre. She attended Giddings Country School at Degray and graduated from high school in Pierre in 1959. She married Fred Mathews, and they made their home on the ranch near Draper. She helped Fred on the ranch and drove the school bus for Draper when the kids were young. Later in life she enjoyed gardening, camping and cruising in parades with Fred.
Mary is survived by her husband Fred, sons Mark (Shelly) Mathews and Bruce (Anita) Mathews and daughter Monica Mathews; her grandchildren: Brady(Amber), Marissa, Bailee and Alekiah; great grandchildren: Jagger and Jhett and her sister Kathy (Don) McNulty. She is also survived by brothers-in-law Gerald (Wanda) Mathews, Chuck Zucarro and sisters-in-law Audrey Mathews and Patricia Greer as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister Roseanne, brother Dugan O’Donnell, brothers-in-law Philip Mathews, Leonard Greer and sister-in-law Elinor Zucarro.
