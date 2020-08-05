Mary Ellen (Maxwell) Ronish, 76

On November 29, 1943, Mary Ellen (Maxwell) Ronish was born in Redfield, SD, to Russell and Jean (MacNeill) Maxwell. She died peacefully at her home in Ft. Pierre on Saturday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by family.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8th, at 11:00 a.m. at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre. For those unable to attend Mary Ellen’s service, it will be live-streamed on her obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com. Online condolences can be written to the family at: isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Mary Ellen will be held at a later date.
Mary Ellen married Michael Ronish on June 21, 1961, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. Mike and Mary Ellen’s beloved union was blessed with two children: Brenda (Ronish) Hardwick and Chad Ronish who made their lives happy and enriched. Mary Ellen and Mike’s enduring love was no more evident as when they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this year. Mary Ellen’s pride and joy in her children and grandchildren was central in her life. She watched as the family she and Mike made together was filled with love, caring, kindness and laughter. Mary Ellen had a free spirit. She enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, bird watching and socializing with her friends.
Mary Ellen worked as a teller for Fort Pierre National Bank, Security National Bank and First National Bank. She treated her customers like family and was proud to be a part of their lives. She filled her years with a zest for life that she shared with her family and friends. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 0020 and Women of the Moose Chapter 1497. She was the drummer in the turkey kazoo marching band, an avid bowler, a volunteer for many civic events like the horse races, a lover of birds and dogs, and a great cook. When anyone arrived at Mike and Mary Ellen’s home, there was always a meal ready to eat, a cold drink, and great conversation. It was also possible to walk into the middle of a game of canasta or rummy. Mary Ellen loved reading romance and mystery novels, her daily sudokus and Candy Crush. She liked to keep her house clean and was able to do that all summer as she could be found camping with friends.
She shared a love of chili peppers and desert artwork with her mother Jean and enjoyed wintering in the desert of Arizona with Mike where they grew their friendship circles to include people from all over the country. Mary Ellen’s core group of girlfriends were inseparable over 50 years of friendship and were the original Real Housewives of Dakota. They shared love and laughter together, found their way in and out of many of the silliest circumstances, and no matter the time or distance that separated them, they could pick up like they were never apart in the way that defines true friendships.
Mary Ellen loved to dance, not professional dancing, not even good dancing, just dancing. She loved to dance with Mike, she loved to dance with friends, and it was always her favorite part of weddings. When there is music playing and you feel like dancing, know that Mary Ellen’s spirit is with you.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Mike Ronish and their children; Brenda and Jim Hardwick of Pierre, Chad and Carmen Ronish of Hill City; grandchildren Robert and Steph Hardwick of Harrisburg, Michael Hardwick of Sioux Falls, Kathryn Hardwick of Pierre, Cara Jean Ronish of Hill City and Cory Ronish of Hill City; sister Alline Heidenreich of Aberdeen, brother Gerald Maxwell of Sacramento, CA, brother Robert Maxwell of Fort Pierre, brother Don Maxwell of Phoenix, AZ, and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Jean Maxwell.
In lieu of services, the family requests that memorials be directed to Avera Hospice in Pierre.
