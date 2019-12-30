Mary Jane (Bad Moccasin) Morin, 66
Mary Jane (Bad Moccasin) Morin, 66, of Pierre began her journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 5:00pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm followed by an all night wake. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary is available at www.feigumfh.com
