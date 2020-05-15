Mary Joy Bohls, 80
Mary Joy Bohls, 80, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Badger, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mary Jo was born January 7, 1940, to Edwin and Clara Christiansen of Badger, SD. She attended Badger Elementary School and graduated from Arlington High School in 1959. In 1961, she married Jerry Bohls of Castlewood. Together they farmed and raised their family near Badger.
Mary Jo had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. In the 1970s, she was one of the state’s most popular square dance callers. Throughout her life, Mary Jo found great joy in cooking and laughing with family and friends.
Mary Jo is survived by son Todd (Angie) of Pierre; daughter Kelli of Sioux Falls; sister Bonnie Bloom of Groton; and a number of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and sister Norma Cureton.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Badger Cemetery or Badger Lutheran Church.
