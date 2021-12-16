Mary L. Specker -- April 25, 1921-December 12, 2021
Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Anna and Ben Levine. She had two sisters, Bessie and Goldie.
She met George Specker at a USO dance and they left New York after VE Day to marry. They moved to Pierre, SD to raise their family. They had a daughter, Kathryn, and a son, Donald.
She worked for the State of South Dakota in the Board of Regents office for 15 years. Mary was a Life Master Bridge Player. She was very artistic and also created many beautiful needlepoint objects.
She spent her final years in her son and daughter-in-law’s home, surrounded by family and cared for by Don and wife Sue, Angela, Maryanne and Carter. She shared her birth day date with a granddaughter, Laura and a great-grandson Lafayedrine who joined her to celebrate their joint birthdays on her 100th.
Mary passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on December 12th. Mary lived her life by her own rules and will be missed by her loving family and friends. She will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery with her husband. Services will be private.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband George, Sister Goldie, and daughter Kathryn.
She is survived by her son Donald and Suzanne, Sister Bess Rosmarin, numerous niece and nephews, three granddaughters; Laura and her husband Dennis Clark, Sheila and husband Dan Shaffer and Angela Doll. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; Katie and husband Jake Big Eagle, Kody and wife Lathasha Clark, Lafadyerine Clark, Dustin, Trevor, Morgan and Pierce Shaffer, Maryanne Specker and Carter Johnson. She also had seven great-great grandchildren; Kaleb, Alexa, Emma, Jana, Shelby, Scarlett Big Eagle and Jaydeen Clark.
Instead of flowers or cards please consider donating to a worthy cause in her name.
