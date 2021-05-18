Mary R. Olson
There will be a Celebration of Life for Mary R. Olson at 11:00am on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, followed by a reception at the American Legion Cabin.
She is survived by her husband Ricky, sons Noah, Robert, Craig Westergren and Thomas Metzker, Sisters Martha Heincke and wife Karen Mills, Rebecca Heinicke, Sandra Hespe, brother Philip Heinicke and brothers Mark, John and Peter Heinicke. She is also survived and will be sorely missed by mother Marilyn Olson and the whole Olson clan from the Winner, SD, area.
Mary’s memorial charity is Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue in Pierre SD: c/o All Creatures Animal Clinic, 1415 N. Harrison Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501.
